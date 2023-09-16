Career Exhibition Organised By RIE Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a bid to enlighten students about the myriad of career choices available to them, the Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar conducted the Career Exhibition at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Bhubaneswar on 14th & 15th September 2023. The event, held for two days proved to be a significant opportunity for students to gain insights into various professions and industries. The exhibition featured a wide array of exhibits and presentations that showcased different career paths, ranging from science and technology to arts and commerce to the students of different schools.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed Chief Guest, Prof. P.C Agarwal, Principal RIE, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Shiharan Bose, Deputy Commissioner, KV Sangathan RO, Bhubaneswar and Dr. AK Mishra, Principal KV No. 3. Dr. R. Sethy, Associate Professor, Mr. S,K,Dash, Vice Principal, Mr. B.N.Sarangi and other teachers of the KV-3 were present during the inaugural session. Prof P.C. Agarwal, the Chief Guest encouraged students to embrace change and innovation underscoring the significance of making informed career choices and acquiring relevant skills. He highlighted the recommendations of National Education Policy for holistic development of students. The Deputy commissioner, KVS RO, Bhubaneswar in his address advised students to choose career based on interests and without any pressure. Coordinated by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Head Department of Education of RIE, Bhubaneswar the exhibition showcased more than 48 emerging careers. The Exhibition was not only informative but also engaging and fun that encouraged students to think beyond traditional career choices and consider emerging fields. More than six hundred students and teachers from different schools visited the two-day exhibition.