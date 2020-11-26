CARE Hospitals performs rare Unicompartmental Knee Replacement in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Led by Dr Sandeep Singh, a team of orthopedic surgeons from CARE Hospitals yesterday performed a rare Unicompartmental Knee Replacement (UKR) in Bhubaneswar. During knee replacement surgery, the damaged bone and cartilage is resurfaced with metal and plastic components. In Unicompartmental Knee Replacement, only a portion of the knee is resurfaced. This procedure is an alternative to total knee replacement for patients whose disease is limited to just one area of the knee.

The patient, 54-year-old Mr. Ramanath Jena, a resident of Odisha visited the hospital with severe median sided knee pain in the left knee and was not able to walk without help. Post diagnosis by Dr Sandeep and his team, severe damage was found affecting a particular compartment of the knee due to osteoarthritis.

Speaking on the surgery, Dr Sandeep Singh, Orthopedics and Joint replacement surgeon, CARE Hospitals said, “Traditionally, the surgery of choice has been a total knee replacement which entails replacement of all the compartments of the knee. However, in selected cases with isolated uni compartment arthritis a unicondylar knee replacement can give full functional recovery.”

“The main advantage of a unicondylar knee replacement is that there is lesser bone resection, minimal blood loss, small incision and faster recovery. Patients can go back to sporting activities as the ligaments in the knee are not disturbed,” he added.

Speaking on the experience of the surgery, Mr. Ramanath Jena said, “I am very happy with the surgery. Dr Sandeep Singh and the CARE hospital faculty took utmost care and attended to all my needs. They explained me the procedure and made me feel confident.”

Post the surgery, under the guidance of Dr Ritesh Roy (Associate Clinical Director & HOD, Critical Care Medicine, Anesthesiology, CARE Hospitals) and his team, the patient was administered an ultrasound guided modified 4-in-1 block, an innovation by the anesthesia department at CARE Hospitals to help patients remain pain free after surgery and early rehabilitation and mobility. Mr. Jena is recovering well and was able to walk on his own four hours post the surgery.

All protocols under the Hospital’s Mission Suraksha initiative were also in place and a special team of medical staff were exclusively assigned to the patient to prevent transmission of any virus.

Related

comments