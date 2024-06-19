Cannes Lions 2024 Day Two: Jindal Steel’s “The Steel Of India” Campaign Wins Silver and Bronze Lions

• Filmmaker thanks Mrs. Aruna Oswal’s grandson, Mr. Venkatesh Jindal, for the opportunity to execute this masterpiece film

Cannes – On the second day of the prestigious Cannes Lions 2024, India secured further accolades with a Silver and four Bronze Lions, bringing its total count to nine. Among the standout winners was Early Man Film, honoured for their exceptional work on the “Jindal Steel – The Steel Of India” campaign.

Early Man Film clinched both a Silver and a Bronze Lion in the Film Craft category for their poignant portrayal of resilience in the “Jindal Steel – The Steel Of India” campaign. This two-minute ad film captivated audiences with its compelling visuals and evocative soundtrack, highlighting the enduring spirit of India through the metaphor of steel.

Ayeppa KM, Co-Founder at Early Man Film, expressed gratitude, stating, “I thank Mrs. Aruna Oswal’s grandson, Mr. Venkatesh Jindal, for trusting us to execute this masterpiece film.”

The campaign underscores Jindal Steel’s commitment to excellence and its integral role in the nation’s industrial landscape. It resonated deeply with the Cannes Lions jury, securing a place among the top entries in its category.

In addition to Early Man Film’s success, India celebrated victories across various categories on day two of Cannes Lions 2024. Ogilvy received a Bronze Lion for their innovative Cadbury 5 Star campaign in the Entertainment Lions category, while Leo Burnett’s “Turf Finder” for Gatorade and VML India’s “Sing To Remember” for Coca-Cola India also garnered Bronze Lions in their respective categories.

The recognition at Cannes Lions 2024 not only highlights India’s creative prowess on the global stage but also underscores the impact of campaigns that resonate with cultural and social themes.