Canara HSBC Life Insurance declares bonus for 9th consecutive year

Mumbai : Canara HSBC Life Insurance declares bonus for the 9th consecutive year of INR 78 Cr. for all eligible policyholders for the financial year 2021- 2022. The life insurance company has been consistently declaring bonuses on participating products. Bonus amount for FY2021-2022 marks 28% of surge as compared to the previous year.

The Company being a dependable insurance partner honours the responsibility of fulfilling promises made by the policyholder to their families.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, “We are elated to announce the annual bonus for our customers and pleased that we are progressing each year in fulfilling million promises of our customers. We are a very customer centric life insurance brand and constantly thrive to provide best services and work for the well-being of our customers. We will continue to work harder for our customers and ensure that their lifelong goals are taken care of with proper financial assistance. Our customers are true testimony of our growth journey and our commitment towards their financial goals is unparalleled.”

The strong fund management and robust risk management practices has enabled the Company to consistently reward participating policyholders with a higher bonus. The annual bonus declaration is evidence of the Company’s ability to successfully deliver on the promises made to the policyholders.