BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government make Indian Army modern and strong

New Delhi: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government, 36 Rafale fighter jets have joined the Indian Army. He said, 28 Apache Helicopters, 15 Chinook Helicopters, Air Missiles, 145 Ultra Light Howitzers, 100 Vajra Artillery Guns, 1.83 Lakh Bullet Proof Jackets are making the Indian Army modern and strong. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas event at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Nadda said, now India is exporting bulletproof jackets instead of importing. He said, no one can match the strength of the Indian Army. He said, the discussion on building a National War Memorial started in 1960 and years later, in 2006, the UPA government formed a committee on this. The BJP president said, but till 2014, they could not even make its design. He said, in 2014, the Modi government again started work on it and in 2019, the National War Memorial was completed in Delhi.

Mr Nadda said, up until 2014, the armed forces lacked modern ammunition, bulletproof jackets, and other essentials. He said, defence deals became scams during that time.