Bhubaneswar: Budget session of Odisha Assembly begins with address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Addressing House, Governor Ganeshi Lal expresses condolences to the bereaved families of departed souls; says ‘From ASHA, Anganwadi workers, to health professionals, teachers, students, farmers, entrepreneurs, real strength of #Odisha people was on full display during pandemic’.

“Would like to reiterate in unequivocal terms that my govt is firmly committed to develop all regions of the state and empower all sections of the people and is all set to move into a transparent, technology-driven, transformed new Odisha” – says Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Left Wing Extremism was dealt with firmly in last 5 years. No of LWE-hit districts now at 10 from 21 due to proactive response of govt & security forces. 58 Maoist cadres neutralized in police actions, 194 arrested, 108 surrendered during this period: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal