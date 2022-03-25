Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Kicks Off on a High Note

New Delhi: One of the world’s most anticipated cultural extravaganzas, that’s taking the world by storm, Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata kicked off on a high note today with an inauguration ceremony graced by Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development of India and “Monument Mitra,” Dalmia Bharat Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Puneet Dalmia.

“The ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ is the manifestation of what the honourable PM, Shri Modiji envisioned as the beginning of a new India with everyone playing a role in it. Today, I see that vision being realised through this cultural extravaganza. On behalf of proud Indian citizens, I congratulate the Red Fort Monument Mitra – Dalmia Bharat Ltd for this wonderful initiative,” said Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development of India.

The festival is part of the Government of India’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative to celebrate the 75 glorious years of India’s independence. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, along with Red Fort’s “Monument Mitra,” Dalmia Bharat Ltd has conceptualized the mega event. The 10-day festival runs from 11:00am to 10:00pm until April 3rd, promises a rich cultural treat to visitors including a multitude of experiences.

“This project, in partnership with the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, aims to highlight our nation’s diverse artistic and cultural canvas and is a tribute to our social fabric, from honouring one of the ancient civilisations – born along the banks of the river Sindhu – to bringing back narratives of the magnificent history that we all proudly wear on our sleeves,” Commented Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited on the fest’s successful opening. “I am confident that visitors will be wowed by performances by artists handpicked from both bastis and shehers across the country who are eager to demonstrate their skills and vivacity.”

Highlights of the festival include Bharat Gaurav Exhibition and YATRA – A 360° immersive experience that takes viewers through a journey of India’s achievements as the oldest living civilization. The first day saw a cultural parade by Maitreyee Pahari, a student of the late Pandit Birju Maharaj, providing a spectacular performance. A 26-member dance group ‘Prince’ enthral audiences during the live night shows and the evening’s special – India’s most talented singers, Shaan – provided a rocking performance.

A number of traditional Indian art and craft are being displayed at the Satrangi exhibition and four food courts of delicious fares from across the country are being offered at Khao Galli throughout the day. For our young visitors, Khelgaon and Khel Manch – hosted by Emcee Bharat Jain – also were a big hit. The show will offer numerous exciting experiences that will stimulate audiences.