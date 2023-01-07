Brain Death & Organ Donation CME & Workshop at AMRI Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar observed National level CME & Workshop on Brain Death & Organ Donation with participation of more than 100 Doctors and professionals from various Govt and private hospitals in India. The speakers from reputed institutes like AIIMS New Delhi, NIMHANS Bangalore and local corporate as well as AIIMS Bhubaneswar have come together to enlighten and make the audience as well as doctors aware about recent trends and practice of declaring brain death & organ transplantation.

This National level CME was conducted in collaboration with State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) Odisha, Ministry Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Indian Society of Neuroanesthesiology & Critical Care and Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) – Odisha Chapter. “For bridging the gap between increasing demands and decreasing supply of organs for transplantation, everyone has to work together. This is the high time that all the private hospitals as well as the corporate Hospitals should come forward to address the issue.” said Ms Nilanjana Mukherjee, Vice President & Unit Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the delegates, Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, Professor Dept of Forensic Medicine & Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, New Delhi stressed upon the strict ethical and legal practices for declaring brain death and organ donation.

Dr. Surya Kumar Dube, Additional Prof. Dept of Neuroanesthesia & Critical Care, AIIMS, New Delhi said, Regular teaching and training of doctors, paramedical staffs, and transplant co-ordinators are very important to move forward in the transplant programme.

Dr. Rajeeb Kumar Mishra, Associate Professor, NIMHANS, Bangalore told that adequate infrastructure both in Govt and private hospitals will help to make the transplantation programme successful.

“Correct diagnosis and management of brain dead patients will help in effective procurement of organs as well as successful transplantation. Said, Dr. Bhagya Ranjan Jena, Consultant, Neuro Anaesthesia & Critical Care, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, “Overall increasing awareness among general public, coordinated approach between Govt, Private and corporate bodies will help to bridge the gap in the demand and supply of organs.”

Dr Siddharth Mishra, Medical Superintendent, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, told, “People with much co-morbidities requiring organ donation will get a new life due to combined effort of everyone. For this, lots of awareness, seminars and discussions are needed in both Govt & private sector hospitals.”