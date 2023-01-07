Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country’s first ever coal gasification based Talcher Fertiliser plant in Odisha will be ready to be dedicated to the nation by October next year

Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the country’s first ever coal gasification based Talcher Fertiliser plant in Odisha will be ready to be dedicated to the nation by October next year.

On the second day of his visit to Odisha today, the minister said this after reviewing the progress of work in the plant in Talcher. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Mandaviya, talking to reporters in Talcher said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of aatmanirbhar Bharat, five out four urea plants have already become functional.

He said , the urea plant at Talcher, which uses coal gasification technology to produce urea, will be ready before the end of next year. He said that when operational, the plant will help us reduce our dependence on urea import.

Interacting with the local media Mr. Pradhan said that the urea plant being constructed at a cost of about seventeen thousand crore rupees will benefit the farmers across the country besides generating local employment and boosting local economy.

He said that the Coal India Ltd, the Gas Authority of India Ltd and the National Fertiliser Corporation are supporting the setting up the Talcher Fertiliser plant with the coal gasification technology which will address our self reliance in Urea.

The use of coal, which is abundantly available in India, in alternative usages like in the gasification technology to produce urea, will also reduce the carbon footprints on the environment- the minister added.