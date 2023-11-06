Brahmastra spells its magic at the Mirchi Music Awards 2023

Mumbai: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, returned with the 15th edition of its marquee property, Mirchi Music Awards, on November 3rd at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Hosted by Mirchi RJ Prerna, the event witnessed a grand celebration of exceptional talent and creativity in the Indian music industry.
The star-studded affair was graced by renowned musicians, composers, lyricists, and artists from the Indian music industry. The event was graced by some of the prominent and celebrated faces from the music and entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Anup Jalota, Madhushree, Kumaar, Bhoomi Trivedi, Mohan Kannan, Raghav Sachar, Pritam, Ila Arun, Ramesh Sippy, Shilpa Rao and others. That’s not all! The audience was treated to mesmerizing performances by Indian singing sensation Shalmali Kholgade and popular music composer and singer Shashwat Singh. Their electrifying performances stood out as a highlight of the evening. Kholgade, known for her versatile and soulful voice, took the stage with a captivating aura and had the audience swaying to her top-charting song, Balam Pichkari. Adding more flavor to the evening with his exceptional voice, Shashwat Singh, delivered a power-packed performance with his hit tracks – Kesariya, Show me the Thumka, Haan main Galat!
The 15th Mirchi Music Awards recognized outstanding achievements in various musical categories, highlighting the diverse and rich musical landscape of Indian cinema. Brahmastra’s Kesariya bagged majority of the awards, including Song of the Year, Best Male Vocalist, and Best Female Vocalist, among others. Laal Singh Chaddha won Album of the Year.
This year, the jury featured distinguished figures from the industry, including renowned film director Ashutosh Gowarikar, Ramesh Sippy, Ahmad Khan, music composer Sajid Khan, Lalit Pandit, as well as accomplished singers like Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Louis Banks, Lalat Aziz, Sadhana Sargam, lyricist Kausar Munir, Kumaar, Varun Grover, and others.
Commenting on the 15th edition of the Mirchi Music Awards, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL (Mirchi), said, ‘The Mirchi Music Awards play a momentous role in celebrating India’s exceptional musical talent, unifying the diverse music community, and supporting artists nationwide. We are committed to upholding this tradition every year, celebrating the diverse musical richness of our country.”
Every year, the Mirchi Music Awards transform into a symphony of stars, celebrating the best and brightest of Indian music. From the soaring vocals of Arijit Singh to the soulful melodies of Shreya Ghoshal, the Mirchi Music Awards have been graced by the most iconic voices in Indian music over the years. The awards are a testament to the diversity and dynamism of the Indian music scene and showcase the music talents across genres.
Category-wise winner details:
Album of the year: Laal Singh Chaddha
Singer(s) – Arijit Singh, Altamash Faridi, Mohan Kannan, Romy, Shadaab Faridi, Shilpa Rao, Sonu Nigam
Music composer – Pritam
Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya
Film Director – Advait Chandan
Film Producers – Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare
Song of the year: Kesariya
Film Name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Singer(s) – Arijit Singh
Music composer – Pritam
Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya
Film Director – Ayan Mukerji
Film Producers – Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Marijke deSouza, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji
Recreated song of the year: Ami Je Tomar (Tandav)
Film Name – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Singer(s) – Arijit Singh
Re-created Music composer(s) – Shubham Shirule – Jam8
Re-created Lyricist(s) – Sameer
Original credits (Singer) – Shreya Ghoshal, M.G. Sreekumar
Original credits (Composer) – Pritam
Original credits (Lyricist) – Sameer
Film Director – Anees Bazmee
Film Producers – Anjum Khetani, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani
Male Vocalist of the year: Kesariya- Arijit Singh
Film Name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Female Vocalist of the year: Jab Saiyaan- Shreya Ghoshal
Film Name – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Music composer of the year: Jab Saiyaan- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Film Name – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Lyricist of the year: Tur Kalleyan- Amitabh Bhattacharya
Film Name – Laal Singh Chaddha
Upcoming Male Vocalist of the year: Meri Sazaa- Hardik Bhardwaj
Film Name – Vadh
Upcoming Female Vocalist of the year: Ghodey Pe Sawaar- Sireesha Bhagavatula
Film Name – Qala
Upcoming Music composer of the year: Doobey- OAFF, Savera
Film Name – Gehraiyaan
Upcoming Lyricist of the year: Kacchi Doriyaan- Anurag Sharma
Film Name – Maja Ma
Raag Inspired Song of the year: Bhalobashibe Bole
Film Name – Homecoming
Singer(s) – Amrita Singh
Re-created Music composer – Dev Arijit
Original credits (composer) – Ramnidhi Gupta
Re-created Lyricist – Ramnidhi Gupta
Original credits (Lyricist) – Ramnidhi Gupta
Film Director – Soumyajit Majumdar
Film Producers – Soumyajit Majumdar
Song Producer – Programming & Arranging: Kesariya- Himonshu Parikh & DJ Phukan
Film name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Song Engineer – Recording & Mixing: Kesariya- Aaroh Velankar, Aniruddh Anantha, Ashwin Kulkarni, Harjot Kaur, Himanshu Shirlekar, Pranav Gupta, Sukanto Singha & Shadab Rayeen
Film name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Background Music Score: Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Composer/s – Pritam
Golden Era Album of the year- 1962
- ANPADH
- SAHIB BIBI AUR GHULAM
Jury award for Outstanding Musician: Kishore Sharma