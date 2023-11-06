Brahmastra spells its magic at the Mirchi Music Awards 2023

Mumbai: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, returned with the 15th edition of its marquee property, Mirchi Music Awards, on November 3rd at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Hosted by Mirchi RJ Prerna, the event witnessed a grand celebration of exceptional talent and creativity in the Indian music industry.

The star-studded affair was graced by renowned musicians, composers, lyricists, and artists from the Indian music industry. The event was graced by some of the prominent and celebrated faces from the music and entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Anup Jalota, Madhushree, Kumaar, Bhoomi Trivedi, Mohan Kannan, Raghav Sachar, Pritam, Ila Arun, Ramesh Sippy, Shilpa Rao and others. That’s not all! The audience was treated to mesmerizing performances by Indian singing sensation Shalmali Kholgade and popular music composer and singer Shashwat Singh. Their electrifying performances stood out as a highlight of the evening. Kholgade, known for her versatile and soulful voice, took the stage with a captivating aura and had the audience swaying to her top-charting song, Balam Pichkari. Adding more flavor to the evening with his exceptional voice, Shashwat Singh, delivered a power-packed performance with his hit tracks – Kesariya, Show me the Thumka, Haan main Galat!

The 15th Mirchi Music Awards recognized outstanding achievements in various musical categories, highlighting the diverse and rich musical landscape of Indian cinema. Brahmastra’s Kesariya bagged majority of the awards, including Song of the Year, Best Male Vocalist, and Best Female Vocalist, among others. Laal Singh Chaddha won Album of the Year.

This year, the jury featured distinguished figures from the industry, including renowned film director Ashutosh Gowarikar, Ramesh Sippy, Ahmad Khan, music composer Sajid Khan, Lalit Pandit, as well as accomplished singers like Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Louis Banks, Lalat Aziz, Sadhana Sargam, lyricist Kausar Munir, Kumaar, Varun Grover, and others.

Commenting on the 15th edition of the Mirchi Music Awards, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL (Mirchi), said, ‘The Mirchi Music Awards play a momentous role in celebrating India’s exceptional musical talent, unifying the diverse music community, and supporting artists nationwide. We are committed to upholding this tradition every year, celebrating the diverse musical richness of our country.”

Every year, the Mirchi Music Awards transform into a symphony of stars, celebrating the best and brightest of Indian music. From the soaring vocals of Arijit Singh to the soulful melodies of Shreya Ghoshal, the Mirchi Music Awards have been graced by the most iconic voices in Indian music over the years. The awards are a testament to the diversity and dynamism of the Indian music scene and showcase the music talents across genres.

Category-wise winner details:

Album of the year: Laal Singh Chaddha

Singer(s) – Arijit Singh, Altamash Faridi, Mohan Kannan, Romy, Shadaab Faridi, Shilpa Rao, Sonu Nigam

Music composer – Pritam

Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya

Film Director – Advait Chandan

Film Producers – Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare

Song of the year: Kesariya

Film Name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Singer(s) – Arijit Singh

Music composer – Pritam

Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya

Film Director – Ayan Mukerji

Film Producers – Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Marijke deSouza, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Recreated song of the year: Ami Je Tomar (Tandav)

Film Name – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Singer(s) – Arijit Singh

Re-created Music composer(s) – Shubham Shirule – Jam8

Re-created Lyricist(s) – Sameer

Original credits (Singer) – Shreya Ghoshal, M.G. Sreekumar

Original credits (Composer) – Pritam

Original credits (Lyricist) – Sameer

Film Director – Anees Bazmee

Film Producers – Anjum Khetani, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani

Male Vocalist of the year: Kesariya- Arijit Singh

Film Name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Female Vocalist of the year: Jab Saiyaan- Shreya Ghoshal

Film Name – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Music composer of the year: Jab Saiyaan- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Film Name – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Lyricist of the year: Tur Kalleyan- Amitabh Bhattacharya

Film Name – Laal Singh Chaddha

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the year: Meri Sazaa- Hardik Bhardwaj

Film Name – Vadh

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the year: Ghodey Pe Sawaar- Sireesha Bhagavatula

Film Name – Qala

Upcoming Music composer of the year: Doobey- OAFF, Savera

Film Name – Gehraiyaan

Upcoming Lyricist of the year: Kacchi Doriyaan- Anurag Sharma

Film Name – Maja Ma

Raag Inspired Song of the year: Bhalobashibe Bole

Film Name – Homecoming

Singer(s) – Amrita Singh

Re-created Music composer – Dev Arijit

Original credits (composer) – Ramnidhi Gupta

Re-created Lyricist – Ramnidhi Gupta

Original credits (Lyricist) – Ramnidhi Gupta

Film Director – Soumyajit Majumdar

Film Producers – Soumyajit Majumdar

Song Producer – Programming & Arranging: Kesariya- Himonshu Parikh & DJ Phukan

Film name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Song Engineer – Recording & Mixing: Kesariya- Aaroh Velankar, Aniruddh Anantha, Ashwin Kulkarni, Harjot Kaur, Himanshu Shirlekar, Pranav Gupta, Sukanto Singha & Shadab Rayeen

Film name – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Background Music Score: Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Composer/s – Pritam

Golden Era Album of the year- 1962

ANPADH

SAHIB BIBI AUR GHULAM