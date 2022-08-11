BPCL observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ – Sets up pictorial exhibitions at its 182 fuel stations across India

Mumbai : India observes the 14th August as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in honour of the millions of people who suffered during the partition in 1947. The ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of population in the last century.

To showcase the above, the exhibition has been curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which will be showcased at public places for general public to see from 10th till 14th August 2022. BPCL, has joined other Oil Marketing PSUs in setting up this exhibitions at, at-least one Fuel Station in each district. BPCL has set up the exhibitions at 182 fuel stations.

These exhibitions were inaugurated by freedom fighter, prominent senior citizen and public representatives.