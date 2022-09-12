BPCL bags Supply Chain Leadership Award

New Delhi : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the second largest energy PSU in India has today been adjudged the Winner in the 14th Edition of ELSC (Express, Logistics and Supply Chain) Leadership award presented, under the category of “Best-In-Class Cross-Functional Collaboration” for the implementation of cross functional alliance comprising of Multi-Refinery PIMS (MPIMS) in Crude Oil procurement and product distribution at a single platform.

The Award was received by Team SCO at the 14th Edition of ELSC Leadership awards, at an event held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R. Sreekumar Chief General Manager I/C (SCO) said, “We at BPCL are delighted to receive this award as we follow the moto “Work hard in silence, let success make the noise.” We have embraced a visionary approach of going beyond the conventional method of separate procurement and distribution by utilizing single point optimization at Global level using integrated Aspentech Multi-Refinery M-PIMS Model (MPIMS- Multi Process Industry Modeling System). Optimization through MPIMS gives an eagle-eye view of the whole process and demonstrates the options for perfect tuning of crude procurement in conjunction with product demand and logistics.”

The Supply Chain Summit is a leadership focused conference designed around improving Supply Chain and Procurement Strategy. It serves as an Annual platform to exchange ideas and collaborate on the impact of Market dynamics and new Technologies for current and future Supply Chain & Operations leaders.

Arriving at the right crude mix for each refinery, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and optimising refinery economics is a perplexing endeavour for Supply Chain Optimization (SCO) team.