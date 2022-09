New Delhi : NTPC Ltd. has paid the final dividend of Rs. 2,908.99 crore on 12th September 2022 for the financial year 2021-22, being 30% of the paid-up

equity share capital of the Company.

The total dividend paid for FY 2021-22 is Rs. 6,787.67 crore, being ~42% of

the PAT of FY 2021-22.

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has paid a dividend.