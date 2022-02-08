BookingJini Partners with Andaman and Nicobar Tourism to Reinforce a Surge in Hospitality Demands

New Delhi: A hospitality-focused SaaS platform BookingJini has added another feather to its cap as a travel partner to the Department of Tourism, Government of Andaman and Nicobar. This decision came to light after experiencing a heavy tourist footfall in 2021, and the upcoming rise in travelers who are eyeing the island state for the holidays post the third pandemic wave

The existing booking system needs an upgrade to undertake the mammoth task. BookingJini will cater to booking requests and other travel related queries with the help of automation and state-of-the-art technology. The Intelligent Booking Engine and Distribution Engine will be responsible for helping hotels associated with the Andamans Tourism to be more visible online and enable direct bookings. Moreover, the Centralized Reservation System will be managing bookings in real-time for both online and offline bookings while an interactive AI Chabot will streamline customer service.

Sibasish Mishra, Founder & CEO, BookingJini, states, “Today, hotels need to accommodate digitally savvy travelers with automated technology and contactless mediums. Via BookingJini, we intend to enhance the traveler’s overall experience. We are also proud to lend a hand to the Andaman tourism associated hotels, empowering them with the latest technology and encouraging them to be self-reliant when it comes to booking requests, managing customer service and improving their guests’ overall experience”.

Mr. Md Parvez, General Manager, Andaman and Nicobar Tourism “The digital experience is no more a luxury but necessity. In recent years, the state has witnessed an astronomical growth in terms of tourists and while it is great news, we intend to streamline the process as much as possible. With BookingJini’s exclusive latest technologies and ‘for hotels’ approach will help service providers be in sync with the current tourist demand and industry trends”.

Currently, BookingJini is catering to all properties owned by the Department of Tourism, Government of Andaman and Nicobar and to 200+ exclusive hospitality providers as well. The upcoming plan is to capture 20% of the market share in the state by 2023.