Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom at Rourkela

Rourkela : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom in Rourkela, Odisha. The showroom was inaugurated by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, along with the company’s CEO – Mr. Sanjay Raghuraman. This is the company’s third showroom in the state of Odisha.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, said, “It is a privilege to be part of this momentous occasion. Representing such a renowned brand, founded on the fundamental values of trust, transparency, and customer centricity, is a matter of great pride for me. I am delighted to join you today to inaugurate this brand new Kalyan Jewellers showroom and interact with all of you. I am confident that the company’s patrons in this region will truly enjoy the service-backed shopping experience and exquisite collection of jewellery pieces offered by brand Kalyan Jewellers.”

Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our third showroom in Odisha, marking the occasion of completing 8 successful years in the state. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Lila –diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery and Rang – precious stones jewellery.