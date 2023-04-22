Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom at Patia – Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom at Patia in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The showroom was inaugurated by Bollywood star Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Sanjay Raghuraman, CEO of Kalyan Jewellers was also present at the launch. This is the company’s fourth showroom in the state of Odisha.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, “I am extremely delighted to inaugurate this brand-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom and it is truly an honour to be part of this exceptional event. It gives me immense pride to represent this prestigious brand that prioritizes essential values of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction. I am confident that the patrons in this region will extend their support to brand Kalyan Jewellers.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our fourth showroom in Odisha. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.