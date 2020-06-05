Bollywood star Akshay Kumar only Indian to secure spot in Forbes list of world’s highest paid celebrities of 2020

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar only Indian to secure spot in Forbes list of world’s highest paid celebrities of 2020 with pre-tax earnings of USD 48.5 million.

Forbes has released the list of Top 100 highest-paid entertainers of the world in 2020. Undoubtedly, the combined earnings of all these celebrities have drastically come down compared to 2019 owing to the global pandemic, The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019. At number 52, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian personality to feature on the list. With an earning of 48.5 million dollars, the actor has beaten celebs like Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

Related

comments