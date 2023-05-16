Bhubaneswar: Board of Secondary Education to announce date of publication of Matirc examination result today at 11.30 am, informs board vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

Earlier on May 7, 2023 the School and Mass Education Department government of Odisha had informed that the results of the matric exams will be announced in May.

The Department further specified that, it is the aim of the Board to publish the results in and error-free manner within the specified time. The dates for the publication of Matriculation and Plus II results will be announced shortly, the Minister Samir Das said on May 7, 2o23.