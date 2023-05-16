Adani DAV gets 100% success in CBSE Examination

Dhamra: 10th class CBSE Examination (2022-23) result has been declared on 12th May. Under the direct supervision of Ms Krishnapriya Sarangi, Principal, Adani DAV Public School, encouragement of DAV Regional Officer, inspiration of Assistant Regional Officer, full cooperation of parents, timely assistance of Dhamra Port Authority and the blessings of Mother Dhamrai have fetched 100% success for the school. Rahul Kumar secured the highest position in the school with the score of 96.20 percent. Rudra Pratap Ranahondol secured the second position with 93.20 percent marks. Alok Kumar Nayak and Aditya Narayan Giri jointly secured the third position with 93 percent marks. Out of 33 students, one student scored above 95 percent while 07 students managed to score above 90 percent. DAV students have reached the pinnacle of success today by following the principle of ‘honesty is the best policy’. The Principal of the school expressed her opinion that the tireless efforts of all the teachers and students of the school have brought success today and wished school for this success. Dhamra Port Authority has credited all the staff of the school for this achievement.