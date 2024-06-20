BLS International Opens a New State-of-the-art Visa Application Centre in Mumbai

New Delhi: BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens and a global leader in visa processing and consular services, today announced the inauguration of its new Visa Application Centre in Mumbai. This new centre is part of BLS International’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience and streamlining the visa application process.

The newly inaugurated visa application centre, located at Nariman Point, will cater to a growing demand for visa applications, with a particular focus on Spain. The facility will also handle applications for visas to Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, and South Korea. It will handle all short-term and long-term visas, catering to a wide range of travelers’ needs, and is capable of processing about 1000 visas per day. This new center, in addition to serving Mumbai residents, also caters to applicants from nearby regions, significantly expanding BLS International’s reach and impact.

The center, spanning 5,200 square feet, is equipped with state-of-the-art biometric enrollment, document verification systems, internet kiosks, and a premium lounge. Internet kiosks provide easy access to online resources for completing forms, checking application status, and gathering information. It also has a premium lounge that offers a comfortable environment with personalized assistance for a seamless experience. Staffed by experienced professionals and featuring advanced technology, the center aims to make the visa application process efficient and pleasant. The prestigious center was inaugurated by Mr. Fernando Heredia Noguer, Consul General of Spain, adding significance to the event.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, expressed enthusiasm about the new centre, stating, “With great enthusiasm, we announce the inauguration of our cutting-edge center in Mumbai. This state-of-the-art facility marks a monumental leap in our dedication to delivering an unparalleled and efficient visa-processing experience for our esteemed patrons. With the capability to process around 1000 visas daily, this center is strategically designed to enhance and streamline our workflow. In today’s dynamic world, travel is indispensable, and Spain remains a top choice for Indian travelers. We foresee this trend thriving throughout the fiscal year, and this new center is impeccably poised to meet the growing demand.“

The new office boasts a significantly larger space to comfortably accommodate an up to 1000 applicants daily. The expanded facilities aim to reduce waiting time and focus on capacity building to handle increased demand, ensuring timely processing of visa applications. The centre is staffed with trained professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service. The visa application centre features a modern and welcoming design, creating a positive environment.

Additionally, the event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including government officials and diplomats, highlighting the significance of BLS International’s role in facilitating international travel.