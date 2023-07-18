BJP-led NDA holds meeting in New Delhi; PM Modi says, all sections of society have full faith and belief in NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all the sections of society including youth, women, the middle class, Dalits, and the deprived have full faith in the National Democratic Alliance- NDA. He said, the three letters of NDA mean- N for New India, D means a Developed Nation and A stands for Aspiration of people. Mr Modi said that NDA has completed 25 years of its journey and the Nation is working to achieve the target of the next 25 years to become a developed and self-reliant country. The Prime Minister was addressing NDA leaders who participated in the meeting held in New Delhi today. He added that NDA was not formed in opposition to any party but was formed to bring stability to the country. He added that when a country has a stable government, the country makes a bold decision that changes the course of the country.

As many as 38 political parties are attending the NDA meeting. BJP President J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were among those attending the meeting. At the meeting venue, Mr Modi was garlanded by NDA leaders. NDA allies including AIADMK, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, LJP(Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are participating in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that ours is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfill regional aspirations.