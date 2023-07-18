Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

CM Naveen Patnaik said agri & allied sector is top priority for #Odisha Govt and it is striving continuously to enhance income of farmers & empower them

By OdAdmin

Attending the ‘Nijukti Parba’, CM Naveen Patnaik said agri & allied sector is top priority for #Odisha Govt and it is striving continuously to enhance income of farmers & empower them. CM added #Odisha has come a long way from being a food deficit state to become a net supplier of food.

Highlighting that production of various crops has grown multiple times, CM said a number of schemes are in place to support farming activity & diversification of products. CM said schemes like #KALIA & #BALARAM have created a sense of confidence & trust among farmers.

CM said there is a renewed focus on farm mechanisation for enhancing productivity & facilitating judicious use of natural resources. CM informed that under Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyog Yojana, Govt is promoting local youth to take up entrepreneurship in farm sector in a big way.

Mentioning that Odisha State Seeds Corp (OSSC) has a critical role in providing quality seeds to farmers, CM said Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment should ensure that farmers get quality seeds in time. A total of 261 joined as Asst Agri Officers, 102 joined as Asst Agri Engineers & 43 joined in OSSC.

CM said, the large number of appointment in one go will provide a big boost to Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment. CM said that the new officers have requisite knowledge, skill & expertise to serve the farmers and added that they will make significant contribution to farm sector in next 3 decades.

CM advised the newly recruited officers to follow #5T principles and contribute to the transformation of farm sector. CM underscored that all the actions of the young officers should be directed at the empowerment of farmers.

 

 

 

OdAdmin
