BJP leader Sambit Patra filed a petition in Supreme Court, sought permission for Ratha Jatra in Puri

New Delhi: BJP leader and Party’s National Spokesperson Sambit Patra today filed a petition in Supreme Court, sought permission for Ratha Jatra in Puri. Patra today filed a petition seeking Supreme Court’s permission for conduct of Ratha Jatra in Odisha’s Puri as the apex court has disallowed the festival for this year.

Today I filled an Application for clarification/modification of earlier order of SC and sought permission for the Holy Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu in Puri scheduled for 23rd June

Hope all our prayers are answered by the Lord of the Universe #JayJagannath pic.twitter.com/cIBKq4SVqX — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 21, 2020

Related

comments