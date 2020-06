Bhubaneswar: Another 186 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 21.6.2020. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3720.

62 from Cuttack

41 from Kandhamal

32 from Khurdha

12 from Ganjam

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Angul

5 from Keonjhar

4 each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri

2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur

1 from Sundergarh.

