BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi announced that Prashant Jagdev is recovering well and will be discharged in a few days after meeting him at SCB Cuttack on Wednesday. Jagdev, who recently won the Khordha Assembly seat, was arrested for allegedly toppling an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the third phase of polling in Odisha. Sarangi also celebrated her own victory, claiming the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat with a significant margin over the BJD candidate.