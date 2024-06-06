Air India Express becomes the first airline to operate from two airports in NCR; announces operations from Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad with 28 weekly direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata

Air India Express expands its network in the National Capital Region (NCR), bringing more convenience to flyers in NCR and North India, by operating 28 weekly direct flights connecting Hindon with Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, with fares starting from ₹5,134. Flight operations will commence on 1st August 2024. Inaugural fares are now open for booking on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, the Air India Express mobile app and other major booking channels.

Besides operating over 280 flights a week from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, AIX will be operating from Hindon Airport, ensuring enhanced connectivity to/from other cities in Western UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Hindon’s strategic location within the National Capital Region (NCR) ensures seamless access for travellers based out of Central and Eastern Delhi, Noida, Alipur, Agra, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Dadri, Dasna, Dehradun, Faridnagar, Hapur, Haridwar, Khekra, Loni, Meerut, Modinagar, Muradnagar, Noida, Nangloi Jat, Pilkhuwa, Panipat, Rishikesh, Saharanpur, and Sonipat.

Speaking about the announcement, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “Our network expansion is focussed on enhancing connectivity across the rapidly growing domestic and short-haul international market, particularly the new and underserved routes. The maturity and size of major metropolitan areas in India can support secondary airports, spreading the benefits of air connectivity and further stimulating growth. We believe the launch of our flights from Hindon is a pioneering effort towards this direction. It will benefit travellers from an extended catchment area, even beyond Delhi NCR, including Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Haryana. The new services will complement our operations from the primary airport serving Delhi NCR, providing convenient options.”

Air India Express will operate two daily-direct flights from Bengaluru and a daily direct flight each from Kolkata and Goa to Hindon, Delhi NCR. Guests travelling from these cities to Central, North & East Delhi, as well as other destinations in the National Capital Region, as well as a host of tourist & spiritual destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana can now conveniently access these flights, while mitigating traffic congestion in the National Capital Region.

FROM TO Dep Arr Freq Start Date Bengaluru Hindon 05:10 08:00 Daily 01-08-2024 Hindon Bengaluru 08:30 11:20 Daily 01-08-2024 Bengaluru Hindon 11:55 14:45 Daily 01-08-2024 Hindon Bengaluru 15:15 18:05 Daily 01-08-2024 FROM TO Dep Arr Freq Start Date Kolkata Hindon 07:10 09:30 Daily 15-08-2024 Hindon Goa 10:00 12:45 Daily 15-08-2024 Goa Hindon 13:15 15:55 Daily 15-08-2024 Hindon Kolkata 16:25 18:45 Daily 15-08-2024

In addition to providing non-stop connectivity to popular destinations such as Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, Air India Express will connect Hindon through convenient one-stop itineraries to other key stations on its network, including Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Calicut, Kannur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Bagdogra, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Loyalty members booking on the airline’s website and mobile app get additional rewards and benefits, including exclusive discounts and special deals, up to 8% NeuCoins, and complimentary Xpress Ahead priority check-in, boarding, and baggage services. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of the Indian armed forces can also get special fares and benefits on airindiaexpress.com.

Located in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Hindon Airport serves as an important secondary airport for the bustling National Capital Region (NCR). Hindon Airport’s focused commitment to connectivity positions it as a pivotal gateway to tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India. Moreover, Hindon Airport presents a compelling value proposition for flyers owing to its strategic accessibility via major thoroughfares, and public transit further enhances its appeal, facilitating frictionless connectivity for travellers.