BJP announces names of party’s National Office bearers; Four from Odisha find place

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announces names of party’s National Office bearers . Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijayant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party.

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda from Odisha was appointed as the party’s National Vice President. Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu was appointed as the party’s National Secretary. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and another Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra from the State were given charge as the party’s National Spokespersons.

