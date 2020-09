Another 4761 Covid patients recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 4761 Covid patients today, Odisha touches another high in single day recovery of Covid cases. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 170193.

1173 from Khordha

411 from Cuttack

216 from Mayurbhanj

167 from Sundargarh

142 from Jajapur

141 from Bargarh

137 from Baleswar

114 from Nabarangpur

109 from Puri

103 from Jagatsinghpur

103 from Sonepur

102 from Koraput

101 from Anugul

98 from Dhenkanal

97 from Kalahandi

92 from Jharsuguda

91 from Sambalpur

90 from Keonjhar

89 from Kandhamal

89 from Kendrapara

86 from Bhadrak

66 from Malkangiri

65 from Bolangir

61 from Boudh

56 from Ganjam

53 from Nuapada

51 from Rayagada

42 from Nayagarh

16 from Deogarh

13 from Gajapati

587 from State Pool

