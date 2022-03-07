BJD’s Rajashree files nomination for Jagatsinghpur Municipality chairperson

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: BJD candidate Rajashree Mohapatra filed her nomination papers for the Jagatsinghpur municipality chairperson post before ADM Jagatsinghpur on Monday. Moreover, BJP candidate Pankajini and one independent Jhilina Das filed their papers today, earlier the Congress party has fielded Archana Singh for the municipality head post. Rajashree was the wife of BJD town unit president Priyabrata Mohapatra.

The BJD on Sunday announced the name of councilors selected by the party to contest Municipality polls following the instruction, party candidates filed papers before ADM. As many as 43 candidates filed nomination papers for councilors post on Monday including BJD, BJP, Congress, and independents, the scrutiny of nomination papers to be held on March 19 then the final list contesting candidates will be announced, informed ADM Jagatsinghpur.

