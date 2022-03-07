RD Women’s University gets Rs 1 Lakh alumni contribution towards Reading Room for Visually Impaired

Bhubaneswar : Mo College Abhijan received a contribution of rupees one lakh for the construction of an IT aided reading room for visually impaired students at Ramadevi Women’s University Bhubaneswar.

The contribution was made by Shyamali Mohapatra (current Registrar of the varsity) who handed over the cheque to the Chairperson Akash Dasnayak at the Mo College Abhijan office on behalf of her mother Smt. Binodini Mohapatra.

This thoughtful gesture made on the eve of International women’s day will inspire other alumnus to follow suit. In fact, this is a first of its kind arrangement at the varsity. Ms. Shyamali Mohapatra says, “My mother has always believed that women are born winners and they shouldn’t give up in life. A good education is the right weapon to empower oneself and it also enables one to break glass ceilings.”

Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak thanked the donor for her contribution and said, “Personalities like Smt. Binodini Mohapatra are the true gems of our society. Her encouragement for girl students is commendable. I am sure that this kind of acts of hers will definitely inspire many more to come forward and be a part of Mo College Abhijan.”

“It’s an honour to offer this cheque to RD Women’s University with which I have had a very long association both as a student and as a professional. It’s time to encourage more girls to educate and empower themselves”, Ms Mohapatra adds.

This contribution will certainly provide new opportunity towards the learning of visually impaired students who will now have access to modern technology.