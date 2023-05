Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Dipali Das wins Jharsuguda Bypoll battle; defeats BJP candidate by over 48000 votes.After completing all the formalities, Jharsuguda returning officer will formally announce the bypoll results and hand over certificate to the winning candidate: Odisha CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

Both BJD and BJP register increase in vote share; BJD’s Dipali Das polled 1,07003 votes while her father late Naba Das had received 98,620 votes in 2019; BJP registers an increase of 5463 votes