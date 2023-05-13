G7FMCBG Dialogue Session 2 Concludes

Session 2 of #G7FMCBG Dialogue successfully concluded with delegates deliberating on issues such as fostering #sustainable and #InclusiveGrowth, role of #MDBs, financing #QualityInfrastructure and #resilient supply chains.

During the session on ‘Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable & Inclusive Growth’, FM Smt.

Nirmala Sitharaman

appreciated the strong cooperation between #G20India & #JapanG7 Presidencies in challenging times to facilitate complementarity of efforts & outcomes.

During the Session 2 of the #G7FMCBG Dialogue, Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

underlined the need to strengthen #MDBs to address #TransBoundaryChallenges.

FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the role of investable project pipelines and #resilient #SupplyChains in accelerating financing for #CitiesOfTomorrow and ensuring #SustainableEnergy transition.