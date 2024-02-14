BJD Throws Support Behind BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnaw for Odisha Rajya Sabha Polls

BHUBANESWAR — February 14, 2024: In a surprising move, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has declared its backing for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

The announcement came shortly after the BJP officially nominated Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement issued following the declaration, cited the “larger interest of the state’s railways and telecom development” as the rationale behind the BJD’s decision to support Vaishnaw’s candidature.

This development marks an unexpected alliance between the BJD and the BJP, two parties often seen on opposite sides of the political spectrum. The decision to back Vaishnaw underscores a pragmatic approach by the BJD, prioritizing state interests over political affiliations.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Union Minister known for his expertise in the fields of railways and telecommunications, is likely to receive bipartisan support in the Rajya Sabha polls, bolstered by the endorsement from the ruling BJD.

The forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha are expected to witness an intriguing political dynamic, with alliances and cross-party support playing a significant role in determining the outcome.

As the BJD throws its weight behind Vaishnaw, political observers anticipate a reshaping of alliances and strategies in the state’s political landscape, underscoring the fluidity and pragmatism inherent in Indian politics.