Odisha Slashes Power Tariff by 10 Paise for Domestic Consumers

BHUBANESWAR — February 14, 2024: In a move aimed at providing relief to domestic consumers, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has announced a reduction of 10 paise per unit in the power tariff for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

The decision, issued via an order on Tuesday, will see a reduction across all consumption slabs for domestic consumers starting from April 1 this year. Presently, the tariff stands at Rs 3 per unit for the initial 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption between 50 and 200 units, Rs 5.80 per unit from 200 to 400 units, and Rs 6.20 per unit for consumption above 400 units.

An official from the OERC confirmed that the revised rates will be applicable from the specified date, bringing down the cost of electricity consumption for households across Odisha.

While the tariff revision offers respite to domestic consumers, the retail power supply rates for other categories remain unchanged. Priyabrata Patnaik, Secretary of OERC, noted that the tariffs for these categories have remained steady for three consecutive years.

The reduction in power tariffs aligns with the state government’s efforts to alleviate financial burdens on households and stimulate economic growth. The move is expected to benefit a vast number of consumers across Odisha, contributing to improved affordability of essential utilities.

As the new tariff structure comes into effect, consumers can anticipate lower electricity bills, providing a welcomed reprieve amidst ongoing economic challenges.

The OERC’s decision underscores its commitment to promoting consumer welfare while ensuring the sustainability and accessibility of electricity services across the state.