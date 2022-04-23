Bhubaneswar : BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik writes to Union Minister Piyush Goel for non-procurement of par-boiled rice despite the huge export potential and urge him to positively view the entire matter so that farmers of Odisha do not suffer.

BJD MP writes, the lifting of par boiled rice from Odisha has been a problem for last two seasons after Government of India decided not to procure the same behind what can be consumed within the public distribution system of the government . Currently, in the Kharif season 2022 we expect the surplus par boiled rice to reach 11.00 lakh metric ton which has been communicated to the ministry a number of times, but the FCI has refused to hear it adding misery to farmers.

Further, Non-basmati rice including par-boiled rice has been exported to almost 152 countries, the combined value of which is 2307.39 USD million. I would request you to have positive view of the entire matter so that the farmers of Odisha do not suffer more even as they are recovering from the ongoing Covid pandemic.