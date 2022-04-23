Conference on Sankalp Se Siddhi: New India. New Resolve organised in New Delhi today under Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and [email protected] Foundation jointly organized Conference on Sankalp Se Siddhi with the theme New India. New Resolve at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi, today.

Held under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the conference had three sessions. The inaugural session with the theme ‘Celebrating [email protected] and making way for [email protected]’ saw active participation from Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture; Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Shri Sanjiv Bajaj, President Designate, CII.

On the occasion Meenakashi Lekhi said that no business can do well in vacuum; the right atmosphere and the confidence needs to be created for it. She also added “We need to collaborate and work together and it’s time to celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters, leaders as well as we can’t ignore the contribution made by the industrial leaders. We take pride in all our industrial leaders as they played an important role in building India,” she added.

She also said “When everyone sings together, the symphony is created and our song is #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. All our achievements – scientific, mathematical or cultural must be spoken about everywhere we go.”

Smt Meenakashi Lekhi also added “Ancient India was high on skillsets, as was the richness of our culture. We lost our institutions owing to slavery.”

In the second session Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology delivered a Keynote address on the session, ‘Leveraging Digital Platforms to Build a Future-Ready India’. The session recognized digitalization as an indispensable tool in shaping an inclusive and fair nation and deliberated on measures that could speed up its adoption.

Addressing the session , Shri Ashiwni Vaishnaw highlighted the 5 themes/points that can add value to development efforts of the government and industry pertaining to digitisation. These included- Electronics and other kind of manufacturing, Lead in Semiconductor sector, Use of public digital platforms and convergence between telecom and Information Technology to reap benefits of digitisation.

People at the bottom of pyramid should be at the core of our digitisation programme, the Minister urged. Reiterating the Antyodaya philosophy of the government, he said that everything that we do shall aim to provide benefits, a transformative force and a better environment for the marginal sections of the society.

The last session ‘Volunteer Engagement Strategy for [email protected]’ was chaired by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting and Mr Abheek Singhi, Managing Director & Senior Partner BCG-India along with members of the Industry and [email protected] Foundation. The discussions touched on the need to institutionalise volunteering so that it could be elevated from a social practice to a nation building activity.

During his address, Shri Anurag Thakur said that the pandemic made us rethink and reimagine how we have to live in a post pandemic era. When the whole country was under lockdown, it was this spirit of volunteerism that kept the poor fed – by delivering ration under PMGKY to the local areas and homes of the poor which was done by our youth volunteers across the nation by setting up temporary kitchens and delivering hot meals to the needy.

Talking about New India-New resolve Shri Thakur said that the nation can only be healthy if its young people participate and engage in development initiatives. “Youth must always remember the contribution and sacrifice made by the freedom fighters. You don’t need to sacrifice but you have to contribute”, Shri Thakur added. He said that millions are due to join India’s workforce by 2030, hence there is a need to provide avenues for young people to take part in the process of nation-building while giving them opportunities as well as a platform to develop their skills. And if we go about it systematically, India can create the largest workforce in the world, the Minister explained. The Minister concluded by urging the private sector to promote volunteerism by creating new avenues and coming up with unique ideas to engage the youth meaningfully.

Sankalp Se Siddhi brought together eminent names from the government and industry to both celebrate India’s sectoral achievements and draw a roadmap for [email protected]

The conference witnessed the participation of the Key Industry leaders, Domain Experts, Academicians, Government dignitaries and NGOs.