‘Birdwatching Session’ organised at Sukinda Chromite Mine by Tata Steel Mining in association with GROW with Nature

Sukinda : To the delight of bird lovers, Tata Steel Mining in association with GROW with Nature organised a birdwatching session with eminent bird scientist, Dr Justus Joshua and Ms Gayatri Devi, Wildlife & Ecology Research Biologist, Founder & Chairman, Grow with Nature at Sukinda Chromite Mine on Wednesday.

The session witnessed the presence of Mr A T Mishra, Deputy Director General (DDG), Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India, who himself is a great bird lover and has written books on birds in Jharkhand. Mr Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited and other officers of TSML also participated in the session with great enthusiasm.

The event saw active participation from nature enthusiasts. Around 50 participants including school children and family members participated in the session where around 20 different species of birds were identified.

Enthralled by the scenery and bird presence, Mr A T Mishra said, “Birds have always inspired me. I don’t miss out any opportunity to spend time with these winged friends and today has been a delight for me to observe these many species”.

Speaking about the session, Mr Pankaj Satija said, “Birds are indicators of a healthy environment. The mesmerizing presence of birds in the ecosystem was observed during the session and every time we organize a Birdwatching session; it is an enriching experience for all of us”.

Dr Justus Joshua said, “It is important that birds need more eyes for collating a better information on its status that will help on not only its conservation but addressing the climate change issues and ultimate aid in survival of mankind. So, the only means of knowing and adding information to the status of birds is through being part Citizen Science – in the form of birdwatching”.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Gayatri Devi said, “I have a special connect with Birds. Watching them in this session was a pure bliss and an unforgettable experience”.