Bhubaneswar: Bill Gates To Visit Odisha On February 28. Microsoft co-founder & philanthropist Bill Gates will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Feb 28

He’s likely to visit Krushi Bhawan. In April 2017, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had signed a MoU with Odisha Govt for cooperation in agriculture & to improve the lives of small farmers in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik.