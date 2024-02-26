PM Modi to Inaugurate Second Phase of Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Project, Transforming 553 Railway Stations Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second phase of the Amrit Bharat Station redevelopment project today. Under this ambitious initiative, a total of 553 railway stations across the country will undergo redevelopment at an estimated cost of Rs 41,000 crore. Notably, Uttar Pradesh will witness a significant transformation with a maximum of 73 stations slated for redevelopment, involving an investment of Rs 1,876 crore.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to modernize and enhance the infrastructure of railway stations across the nation. In August 2023, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for 508 Amrit Bharat Stations, further underscoring the government’s commitment to upgrading the country’s railway infrastructure for the benefit of its citizens.