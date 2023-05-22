‘Bijli Utsav’ organized by REC in Odisha as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India organized ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Khuntuni village, Athagarh block of Cuttack District, Odisha on 20 May 2023.

Dignitaries such as Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries & ARD of Odisha; Shri Ranjan Acharya, former Block Chairman of Athagarh; Shri Pabitra Mohan Sahu, Executive Engineer, Athagarh Electrical Division, TPCODL and Shri Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Chief Program Manager, REC Limited along with other local representatives and officials of PGCIL, OPTCL & TPCODL graced the occasion.

The event witnessed various sessions by dignitaries and esteemed guests highlighting energy conservation, consumer rights, challenges faced during electrification in remote areas, and how the quality of life improved with access to power.

Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited to share their experience and views on how electricity has transformed their lives. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs to the beneficiaries.