Bhubaneswar to host “Propack Odisha-2023” and “Odisha Plast-2023”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly of Small & Medium Enterprises (OASME) in association with FUTUREX TRADE FAIR AND EVENTS PVT LTD., New Delhi today announced their forthcoming “PROPACK ODISHA-2023” and “ODISHA PLAST-2023” from 29th September to 2nd October-2023 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

The 2nd Edition of this 4-days long expo will focus mostly on Packaging, Printing, Converting, Food Processing Industries and Plastic. There are vast opportunities and a prosperous future for these sectors in Odisha. The first edition of 2022 got huge response from its 100+ Exhibitors and 15000+ Visitors. For its 2nd Edition, more than 200+ participants from aforesaid sectors have been invited from Odisha, different parts of India and Globally Renowned Companies to participate in the exhibition and showcase their products. This mega event is supported by the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India and MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha.

This Exhibition will be the one of the largest events in Eastern India and its only kind in Odisha. This is a great platform for B2B, B2C and B2G for State MSMEs which focuses on building better networking opportunities for the Exhibitors & visitors.

Delegates and Companies from 5 foreign Countries will also be participating in the Exhibition. This platform aims to offer a showcase of new business & networking opportunities to the MSMEs, support creation for emerging markets and business channels for the exhibitors, visitors as well as local prospective entrepreneurs. Odisha’s only B2B Exhibition will be supporting the Plastic, Packaging, and Food Processing Industries in Odisha, that have seen exponential growth in past few years but still having reached only a fraction of its enormous potential. These sectors are hindered by issues like non-availability of adequate & sophisticated packaging machines as well as insufficient resources for materials packaging due to non-availability of machines and material manufacturers in Odisha.

Odisha Plast and Odisha Pro Pack is a technology-oriented and innovation-driven trade fair that provides a launch pad for businesses to showcase their products, discover innovations, network and grow with new distributors, retailers, retail chains, importers and exporters.

Right from Machinery, Raw Materials, Finished Goods Manufacturers to Chemicals, Resins, Compound Makers and Ancillary Industries like Moulds, Dies, Automation, 3D printing, Robotics, Recycling and more; this trade show offers a vast number of opportunities for individuals from all the sectors of the Plastic, Packaging , Printing and Food Processing Industry to understand & embrace the technologies for their growth.

As these sectors are co-related with each other, there is a huge prospect & untapped potential of these sectors in the future in Odisha. Keeping in view the above facts, the organizers planned these Exhibitions in 2022 and continue to do so this year.

Amidst the Exhibitions, many State level Seminars / Technical Sessions on myriad topics in purview to various sectoral subjects will be organized during these four days at the same venue.

On behalf of OASME, Mr. Gauri Sankar Dash, Chairman, Mr. Satwik Swain, Secretary General (Hony.), Mr. Adikanda Rout, Secretary Finance, Mr. Abhilash Dash, Addl. Secretary General, Pratishruti Jena, Debaprasad Mishra, Shalin DDML Agarwal etc. and on behalf of FUTUREX, Swami Prem, Managing Director, Mr. Namit Gupta, Director & Mr. Mubashir Elahi, Project Head were present in the press meet.