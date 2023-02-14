Bhubaneswar to host 3-day Krushi Odisha 2023 from Feb 16-18

Bhubaneswar: Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department of Odisha Government in association with Federation of India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will jointly organise three day long Krushi Odisha 2023 at Biju Patnaik Play Ground, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar from 2023 February 16-18. Theme of this year event is ‘Emerging Technology in Agriculture.’ Total 212 numbers stall to be set up on different categories of agriculture and allied sectors. Various government undertaking, banks and agri entrepreneurs will participate in it. FPOs, SHGs, NGOs and input dealers will also participate in Krushi Odisha. Farmers will know about recent technologies through 10 thematic seminars.

The event will focuses on subjects like production technology, agriculture mechanisation, application of ICT in agriculture, infrastructure development, marketing linkage, easy access to credit, utilisation of improved agriculture inputs and their distributions and establishment of agriculture enterprises. Through Krushi Odisha to enable farmers with all information about modern crop husbandry and build their self confidence for adoption.

At an event organised at Auditorium Hall of Krushi Bhawan today, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment minister, Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain said that, “We have organised regional Krushi Mela in four places like Sambalpur, Baripada, Berhampur and Koraput. It has been decided to organise such types of mela at every districts of the state and I am happy to share here that most of these Mela were conducted successfully and remaining Mela to organise very soon. Farmers were immensely benefited. State government consciously decided to increase farm mechanisation. We have earmarked special fund for this purpose. We are ready to increase the allocation if needed. We are also planning to organise Krushi Mela at block level.”

On this occasion Principal Secretary, A and FE Department Dr Arabinda Padhee said that, “We have plan for a special session on Millet where experts from international agencies will participate. Special session of horticulture, Fisheries and Animal resources will be also held. We expect more than 1500 farmers from across the state including female farmers. Farmers will get to know about the recent technology adoption in agriculture. Industry partners will demonstrate their new equipments and techniques.”

Commissioner cum Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Department Suresh Kumar Vashisth said that, “We have successfully introduced cage culture at Hirakud reservoir which is considered as intensive aquaculture. Biofloc fish farming is the most popular scheme of our department. Genetically improved fish also being developed at Fish Farm of Kaushalayganga. Government is also ready to extend subsidies to women SHG of the state for fish Farming.’ He added.

In every evening, farmers, agri entrepreneurs, SHGs/ FPOs from 30 districts of Odisha who have shown their excellence in achieving successful farming module will be felicitated. Krushi Odisha will live streamed through Youtube and Facebook.