Bhubaneswar Reverberates with Spiritual Splendor: Mahesh Maharishi Yogi’s 107th Birth Anniversary Celebration Takes Center Stage

Bhubaneswar : The 107th birth anniversary celebration of the globally renowned scientist, philosopher and meditation pioneer Maharsi Mahesh Yogi unfolded at the Buddha temple meeting hall in Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

This grand event recognized globally as Jnan Yuga Day since January 12, 1972, turned the city into a hub of excitement as dignitaries, scholars and devoted followers came together to honour the revered Mahesh Maharshi Yogi. The air was charged with spiritual energy as the ceremony kicked off with the soul-stirring Vedic recitation by Pandit Divakar and Jatadhari setting a sublime tone for the proceedings.

At the helm of the festivities was Dr. Pabitra Mohan Samantray, the chief disciple of Maharshi orchestrating various activities that added to the auspiciousness of the celebration. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by esteemed dignitaries further elevated the spiritual atmosphere.

Prominent figures including former MLA and ex-state Housing Board Chairman Priyadarshi Mishra expressed profound admiration for Mahesh Maharshi’s extraordinary contributions to human welfare. The program featured illuminating speeches by Vijayananda Mishra, the organization’s coordinator, and senior meditation teacher Raghunath Mishra, providing profound insights into the life and teachings of Mahesh Maharshi.

This commemorative event served as a tribute to Mahesh Maharshi’s profound impact on education and Vedic science, producing scholars and experts recognized both nationally and internationally.The special presence of Dhyana Shikshak Murali Sahu, senior journalist Sanjay Das, Vijay Das, eminent artist Pradyumna Das, distinguished labour leader Satyabrata Nayak, prominent social worker Lokanath Das along with numerous followers added immense significance to the celebration. Gratitude was extended to Manoranjan Mishra, the senior meditation teacher, acknowledging his invaluable contributions during the ceremony.

The 107th birth anniversary celebration of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi not only marked a momentous occasion but also underscored the enduring impact of his teachings on meditation and Vedic science. This event serves as a living testament to his legacy, resonating globally in the pursuit of knowledge and spiritual enlightenment.

TM & Yoga Coordinator Ashok Kumar sahoo gave vote of thanks at the end of the celebration.