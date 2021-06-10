Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation delivers 21 oxygen concentrators in city

Bhubaneswar : Taking a leaf from the State’s leadership role in supplying medical oxygen to various corners of the nation, today the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) started taking oxygen concentrators to the doorsteps of the needy, suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-one concentrators were delivered today, which, were pre-booked by the citizens through a dedicated App. The App is developed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

Srimanta Suar (44) from Satyanagar, who received the concentrator today is very happy that within two days of booking the machine has landed at his home.

“I am really thankful to the State Government and the urban local body for the great help as I am feeling breathlessness for past several days. Just after logging into the website I got a prompt call and today I am really proud feeling that the government system is really working,’’ he added

Suar has also requested one of his friends, currently under treatment at Kalinga Hospital and likely to be discharged very soon to apply for a concentrator as he is having some breathing issues with him.

Family members of Krushna Jena (54) from Bapuji Nagar had “no words to describe’’ their happiness after getting the machine around 2.30 pm today. Talking on behalf of her wife, Jena’s husband said “after release from the COVID hospital Krushna’s oxygen saturation was lying at 93 and even below. However, after getting the concentrator the saturation has improved a lot and it is lying 97-98. As my son is a doctor he immediately put the system to use.’’

How to Book a concentrator?

To book an oxygen concentrator one has to register using his/her name and mobile number and validate his/her phone number using One Time Password (OTP). After that he/she has to enter necessary details in booking form and click on ‘Book Now’. After entering the details, the applicant will receive a confirmation via SMS when the booking is received.

Once the booking is accepted, the concentrator will be delivered to the applicant’s address on verification of provided ID proof. One can also log in and check status of his/her booking using the ‘Login Option’. The App link is https://o2booking.sachetakapp.in/. It can be booked through State COVID Dashboard, State COVID Portal and App and Odisha COVID Dashboard App.

What Is Oxygen Concentrator?

In layman terms, an oxygen concentrator is something which basically makes oxygen on its own, unlike the medically sourced oxygen in hospitals via industrial units in the form of cylinders. So, no refilling is required and it can also be moved around easily. An oxygen concentrator takes the oxygen from the room or nearby surroundings, purifies it and produces the oxygen for the patient or person in need.

However, if one is using an oxygen concentrator for long hours, ensure that the room is well ventilated and there is constant flow of fresh air. Therefore, doors and windows need to be opened every now and then.

