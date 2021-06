Odisha reports 7,72,972 recovery cases today

Bhubaneswar : The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 7,72,972 as informed by the Health & Family Welfare department today.

As per reports, the recovery cases registered in different districts are :

1248 from Khordha

735 from Cuttack

506 from Jajapur

473 from Puri

452 from Baleswar

445 from Mayurbhanj

399 from Dhenkanal

302 from Kendrapara

270 from Nayagarh

247 from Koraput

243 from Sundargarh

215 from Nabarangpur

208 from Rayagada

201 from Jagatsinghpur

199 from Anugul

194 from Keonjhar

193 from Sambalpur

186 from Bargarh

174 from Kalahandi

166 from Ganjam

147 from Boudh

144 from Bhadrak

125 from Sonepur

122 from Malkangiri

113 from Bolangir

102 from Kandhamal

90 from Jharsuguda

80 from Deogarh

63 from Gajapati

37 from Nuapada