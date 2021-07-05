Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to administer second dose of the vaccine to all its citizens by July 31

Bhubaneswar: The State capital is all set to become the first city in the country to achieve 100% Covid-19 vaccination as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to administer second dose of the vaccine to all its citizens by July 31. BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said that those who had received first dose after booking slots online would be administered 2nd one by July 31. The MC has closed online slot booking system and allowed citizens of all categories (18-44 years and 45 years+) to avail walk-in facility for receivingvaccine at various vaccination centres. While population of capital city is around 10.97 lakh, the BMC had set a target of vaccinating around 9.07 lakh people. As on July 3, 9.67 lakh persons have received first dose while 5.15 lakh have taken second dose.

A total of 14.83 lakh doses have been administered so far. The civic body has earned praise by increasing daily vaccination figures up to 30,000 at over 200 centres, introducing drive-in vaccination centres and vaccinating destitute/ homeless persons, beggars and slum dwellers.