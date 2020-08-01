Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows shopping malls to resume business

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues issues Standard Operating Procedure for reopening of shopping malls; food courts, eateries inside malls to remain closed.

The shopping malls will be allowed to open if they follow these prohibitory activities.

1. Food Courts/Eatery outlets within the Mall premises shall not be opened.

2.Gaming Zones/Gaming Arcades/Children play areas shall not be opened.

3.Cinema Halls/Entertainment Halls/Fun zones of any kind shall remain closed.

4.Promotional activities within the mall premises aiming at congregation of customers/visitors shall not be done.

