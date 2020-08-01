Ganjam district borders sealed till Aug-end

Berhampur: As part of the measures to curb further spread of Covid-19 in the State’s worst-affected Ganjam district, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday imposed a series of restrictions for the month of August.

At a Press meet, the Collector said entry and exit points of the district have been sealed restricting movement of people till August-end. Only those with medical emergencies and official work would be allowed to move. Restriction on intra-district movement has also been imposed to contain spread of virus from urban areas to rural areas.

The administration has relaxed the opening time of shops in the district.

“Shops will remain open between 5 am and 4 pm in adherence to all the guidelines. Shopkeepers have been asked to maintain customers’ dairy and erect barricades. Strict enforcement will be done against shopkeepers violating the guidelines,” the Collector said.

While night curfew would remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am in other parts of the State, the Ganjam administration imposed the timing of night curfew from 4 pm to 5 am. Besides, weekly shutdown would continue as per the State Government’s guidelines, he added.

Brahmapur SP Pinak Mishra said, “The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area’s borders have also been sealed. People will be allowed to cross the borders in case of emergencies and by showing passes, which can be issued by dialing 100.”

Notably, in the last 24 hours, a total of 308 persons tested positive for the virus, taking the total count in Ganjam district to 10,672. Besides, five more patients died of the virus.

