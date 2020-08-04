Bhubaneswar COVID testing results to be uploaded to ICMR portal on real-time basis from Aug 6

Bhubaneswar: Good news for citizens of the Temple City! In order to make the process of contact tracing faster and following other case management processes swiftly, the testing results coming from various testing centres across the city will be uploaded to the ICMR portal in real-time basis from August 6.

Chairing a meeting on all the city-based COVID testing agencies for smooth testing and reporting Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary ordered the uploading of the data to the ICMR Portal (cvanalytics.icmr.org.in/login.php) timely in a day in a phase-wise manner.

It can be mentioned here that currently nearly 1,600 COVID tests are being done at different testing centres across the city. However, getting reports on time and tracing the contacts have become the need of the hour. In today’s meeting representative of 11 testing centres were present.

The meeting also discussed issues like compulsory registration (Control and Regulation Act-1990), trained technicians, pricing of tests and uploading to ICMR portal, among others.

All cases testing positive from city-based health-care institutions, but from other districts, will be uploaded in the ICMR portal, but against the respective districts so that such cases are not missed out.

As per the nature of COVID-19 infection timely management of cases is very crucial to contain of infection. Therefore, timely intimation of all such cases is very important. For reporting of these cases the data in the prescribed format as used for updating in ICMR portal, may also be sent to BMC directly.

Abstract of all kinds of samples tested (RT-PCR, Antigen & True-NAAT) should be given in prescribed format by 7pm. Without the availability of sample referral form (SRF) no test samples should be processed, stand alone testing laboratories may be tagged with some hospitals/samples collection centres for generating of SRFs. However, testing should be strictly subjected to availability of the SRFs only.

