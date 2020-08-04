Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inquires About Dharmendra Pradhan’s Health, Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, wishes speedy recovery
“Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon’ble Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after being tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him and wished for a quick recovery & good health,” tweet CM Naveen Patnaik.
Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon'ble Union Minister @dpradhanbjp after being tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him and wished for a quick recovery & good health.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 4, 2020